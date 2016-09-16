Port and wine boss visits Lancaster hotel

Bar staff at a four star Lancaster hotel have made a fruitful impression on a leading light from the port and wine industry.

Lancaster House Hotel played host to an evening with George Sandeman, the chairman of Sandeman, one of the most renowned producers of port and wine.

It provided an opportunity for the hotel’s cocktail making specialists to display their skills and the innovative use of port in drinks such as the Ruby Port Martini and the Port Cobbler cocktail.

English Lakes Hotels, operators of LancasterHouse, has long established links with the family business dating back to the hotel’s opening in 1991, when the Sandemans Bar was named in its honour.

Following a dinner in the hotel’s Foodworks restaurant, Mr Sandeman gave a talk about the history of port, its production and its different tastes and textures.

He was then presented with a selection of Sandeman’s cocktails to sample.

“It was lovely to meet Mr Sandeman and hear about the company’s two principal styles of port production,” said Andy Lemm, General Manager at Lancaster House.

“It’s easy to see how and why they have become one of the most respected port producers in the industry.”