Pizzeria voted the best in the UK

Miaitalia pizzeria in Bolton-le-Sands have won the prestigious ‘Best Pizzeria’ award at the English ‘Italian Awards’ 2016.

The restaurant was opened in 2013 by owners David and Katy Waddington.

David Waddington, said: “I’m going to keep posting pictures of our award, because I can’t quite believe it!

” Thank you so much @Italianawards - absolutely thrilled and delighted!!

“Great reward for our fabulous team!”

The English Italian Awards is an event dedicated to recognising and rewarding Italian food businesses and operators, across England.

As well as well known chefs Aldo Zilli and Gennaro Contaldo, the awards at The Palace Hotel in Manchester were attended by over 500 people from across England, from small independents to multi-site operators.