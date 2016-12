Youngsters hoping to join Heysham Power Stations’ apprentice programme are being offered a chance to meet staff at an open day this Sunday December 18 at the site’s Visitor Centre.

Heysham power stations, which took on 13 apprentices last year, are running ‘information mornings’ at the Visitor Centre on December 18 and January 7 starting at 10am. To book a place on the information mornings call Heysham Visitor Centre on 01524 868451, email heyshamvisitorcentre@edf-energy.com.