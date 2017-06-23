Now owner for Lancaster student blocks

A Lancaster developer and owner of student accommodation has transferred the management of three of its blocks in the city.

CityBlock has now completed the transfer of ownership and management of its three blocks in Lancaster, known as Cityblock 1, 2 and 3, to another student property management provider.

London based Empiric Student Property, also known as Hello Student, will take immediate charge of the buildings in Penny Street.

This follows CityBlock’s decision earlier in 2015 to source new management of the developments it has owned since 2002.

All aspects of property ownership, including management, student welfare and customer care, have now been handed to Empiric.

The developer said it would now turn its attentions to other areas of the city requiring rejuvenation and investment.

Alison Bargh, CityBlock’s operations director, said the company had left a legacy of outstanding facilities.

She said: “The transfer of ownership to Empiric has been communicated to all current residents, and we hope they will continue to enjoy the prime location and high quality services we’re leaving behind in the accommodation.

“We wish Empiric every luck with the developments.”

CityBlock is currently redeveloping a new block, also in Penny Street, which is due to open its doors to students this September.