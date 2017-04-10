Morecambe shopping street closure is ‘chaos’

The closure of one of Morecambe’s busiest streets for pavement works has been branded ‘chaos’ by shop owners.

Queen Street in Morecambe is now closed during the daytime until June 9 meaning businesses have reduced passing trade, they said.

Peter Darwen, of Darwen’s Carpets, who has had a business there for 50 years, said: “It’s chaos, it’s all a big mess. They were supposed to come in March but due to the weather the work had to be postponed. People are not happy. Everybody thinks its just damaging everything.”

Laura Heywood, who has owned Sunflowers Sandwich bar for two years, said: “ I could have shut Thursday and Friday, my takings were down by half. It’s horrific. It’s a knock-on effect for everybody. It’s a main street, not just a little road. It couldn’t have come at a worse time.”

Mick Jenner, who owns Queen Street News, said: “It’s been a farce.They didn’t start on time and they turned up last Thursday, put some cones up, shut the street, and one of them with a spraycan sprayed an arrow. Then they decided to disappear for the day. I know they have to do roadworks but they could do it in sections without closing the street.So far it’s not gone down well.”

A spokesman for Lancashire County Council highways department said: “This is a daytime closure which started on Thursday, April 6 which comes off in the evenings.

“The closure is from Marine Road Central to the one way system and is to reconstruct footpaths with various types of better quality paving.

“The usual approach to access businesses will be maintained but it will cause some level of obstruction.The closure lasts until June 9.”