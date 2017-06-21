Major power cut affects more than 63k properties in the Lancaster area

A major power cut across Lancaster, Morecambe and Carnforth has left more than 63,000 homes without power.

The University of Lancaster was one of the buildings affected by the cut.

A spokesman for Electricity North West said that engineers are working to restore power as soon as possible.

She said: "We currently have a cut affecting 63,000 customers in Lancaster, Morecambe and Carnforth.

"This is due to an equipment issue at an electricity sub-station in Caton Road.

"Engineers are investigating the problem and are hopeful that power will be restored soon."

Reports are coming in from affected customers that power is being restored to the south Lancaster area.

More to follow.