Little Bare pub proves big hit with locals

A new ‘micropub’ in Bare has been a hit with locals and visitors alike since it opened a few weeks ago.

Little Bare, in Princes Crescent, is owned and run by the McCann family – husband and wife Val, 58, and Julie, 57, and their son Nick.

Photo Neil Cross Julie McCann at Little Bare micropub

Seven-year-old border terrier Archie has the honorary title of head of marketing alongside the more traditional one of ‘pub dog’, and he too has been a hit with those looking for quality real ale in a cosy environment just a few metres from the seafront.

According to the Micropub Association, a micropub is a ‘small freehouse which listens to its customers, mainly serves cask ales, promotes conversation, shuns all forms of electronic entertainment and dabbles in traditional pub snacks’.

Val, who retired from the financial services industry last year after 35 years, said he and son Nick, 28, shared a love of micropubs and beer, and Bare was the ideal place for the business to flourish.

He said: “We moved up here about 13 years ago from Bolton because we really liked the area and it was time for a change. We’ve always loved micropubs, we like beer, so it seemed like the right way to go, and we always wanted it to be in Bare. A really important thing is being totally independent, and listening to the customers, so we’ve changed some of the things we’ve done based on conversations we’ve had with our customers.

Photo Neil Cross Nick McCann at Little Bare micropub

“This was the perfect venue for it and the response we’ve had from local people has just been brilliant. They seem to have totally embraced us.”

Nick, who has worked in Lake District hotels for a number of years, and lives in Holme, said: “Since opening we’ve had people coming from Skipton, Leeds and Burnley, particularly at the weekends.

“Friday teatime tends to be our busiest time and once a pump goes we always replace it with something different.

“We’ve gone through 70 different beers since we opened on March 13.

Photo Neil Cross Archie at Little Bare micropub

“It’s like having a beer festival every day!”

Little Bare is located in the former Wineyard & Deli shop.

It opens between 5pm and 9pm Monday to Friday, between noon and 9pm on a Saturday, and between noon and 6pm on a Sunday.

The family plans to introduce longer opening times and meet the brewer events in the future.

You can keep up to date with Little Bare on Facebook.