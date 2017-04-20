Lancaster vegan charity aims to rehome animals

The former PC World store on Caton Road has now been transformed into a giant charity shop.

Farplace Animal Charity has taken over the former 1,500sqm computer shop on the Kingsway Industrial Park, in Lancaster, and from Monday the shop will be open for customers to visit and purchase items.

Generous residents have already donated furniture, bric-a-brac and clothes which will help raise money for the charity, which looks to rescue and rehome animals which are not wanted elsewhere, including feral cats with HIV but any donations are still most welcome

Gareth Edwards, co-founder and chairman of the trustees, said: “We are opening four new stores outside of the North East and this is one of them.

“We will have a big rehoming wall in the shop with all the animals available and we are also happy to feature animals from other local charities which have a no kill policy.

“The shop is big enough to have a vegan store within it which matches our ethos of a vegan-run animal rescue.

“We also run vegan festivals and we plan to have a vegan festival in Lancaster.”

Farplace Animal Charity was set up in 2008 and currently Gareth has 51 cats in his living room until a long-term rescue centre can be found.

He said: “I will wait to reclaim my living room! We are about wanting to help more animals.

“The shop is a bit different to the normal charity shop. In our Newcastle shop we stock vegan cheeses so I’m quite sure there will be demand for them here!”

Donations are still needed for the new shop and from Monday, April 23, the charity is able to do pick ups, house clearances and collections.

Call 07594 557040 with any questions.