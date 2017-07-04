Lancaster politician arrested after fracking site protest

A Lancaster county councillor has been arrested and charged following protests at the Preston New Road fracking site.

Green Party County Coun Gina Dowding, 54, of Aldcliffe Road, Lancaster has been charged with obstructing a public highway and with “hiding or depriving or hindering use of tools/clothes/property with view to compulsion or abstention from lawful act”.

Coun Dowding, who represents Lancaster Central on Lancashire County Council, spent 14 hours locked to the ground outside the Cuadrilla fracking site on the Fylde overnight on July 3.

She is one of three councillors and several other members of the public arrested during protests which have been ongoing for several months.

Lancashire County Council had refused permission for test drilling to be carried out at the site, but the decision was overturned by the government.

Coun Dowding will appear at Blackpool Magistrates Court on August 7.