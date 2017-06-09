Lancaster Park & Ride bus use on increase

The number of people using the new Park & Ride bus services in Lancaster has doubled over three months, new figures from Lancashire County Council show.

The bus, which does a loop between the Park & Ride in Caton Road and Lancaster bus station, was used by 600 people in February, but rose to 1,200 in May.

Andrew Varley, public transport manager for Lancashire County Council, said the Park and Ride is part of a long term transport strategy for Lancaster.

Mr Varley said around 40 vehicles are regularly using the facility on weekdays.

He said: “The Park and Ride is a key feature of the Bay Gateway scheme and is intended to add to the benefits provided by the new road in reducing congestion in Lancaster. As with the Bay Gateway itself, the full benefits of the Park and Ride in helping to reduce pollution and congestion in Lancaster will be realised over the long term as the local economy grows and plans set out in the county council’s Highways and Transport Masterplan to more closely manage city centre traffic are delivered.

“We know that some people are using the facility to park and cycle, walk, or car share, but do not have figures for these activities yet – however around 40 vehicles are regularly using the park and ride facility on weekdays.

“We’re continuing to promote the Park and Ride and would encourage anyone who hasn’t tried it to give it a go. We’re also exploring opportunities to fund more frequent bus services to enable us to try and reduce the maximum time anyone has to wait for a bus.”