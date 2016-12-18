Lancaster MP visits Lancaster’s Royal Mail sorting office

Lancaster MP Cat Smith visited Royal Mail’s Lancaster sorting office to see first-hand the operation of delivering Christmas post and to pass on season’s greetings to staff.

Ms Smith was shown around the office by delivery office manager, Steve Chadwick, and was introduced to the postmen and women, who are pulling out all the stops to sort and deliver mail in the Lancaster and Fleetwood area over the Christmas period.

The festive season is Royal Mail’s busiest period as millions of people shop online for gifts and send Christmas cards and parcels.

As Royal Mail’s 500th anniversary draws to a close, this Christmas provides an opportunity to reflect on the centuries of hard work delivering to every single address in the UK.

Ms Smith said: “At no other time is the hard work and dedication of postmen and women clearer than during the festive period.”

“I thank them for the extraordinary lengths they go to ensure Christmas cards and presents are delivered to loved ones on time, and for all they do year-round.”

Steve Chadwick, Royal Mail delivery office manager, said: “It was a pleasure to show Cat our Christmas operation and to hear her kind words of encouragement and support.”

“We are extremely proud of our postmen and women for all their hard work during the Festive Season and for continuing our proud history of delivering Christmas mail.”

The last recommend posting dates for Christmas are:

Second Class – Tuesday December 20 2016

First Class – Wednesday December 21 2016

Special Delivery – Thursday December 22 2016

Customers can also help Royal Mail ensure that all their letters, cards and parcels are delivered as quickly and efficiently as possible by taking a few easy steps:

*Post early – Avoid disappointment by posting your cards and parcels early.

*Use a postcode – A clearly addressed card or parcel, with a postcode, and return address on the back of the envelope, will ensure quick and efficient delivery.

*Use Special Delivery – For valuable and important packages and parcels guarantee delivery with Royal Mail’s Special Delivery, which means your gift is tracked, traced and insured against loss.

*Wrap parcels well and always give a return address

For more information about Royal Mail’s last recommended posting dates, please visit: www.royalmail.com/greetings or call 03457 740 740.