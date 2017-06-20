Lancaster fish and chip shop part of frying elite

Packet Bridge Fish and Chips of Bolton Le Sands has maintained its place within the fish frying elite from across the UK, by scooping the prestigious NFFF Fish and Chip Quality Award.

The National Federation of Fish Friers (NFFF), the trade body that represents the nation’s fish and chip shops, runs the scheme as a way of raising standards within the fish and chip trade and enhancing the profile of the industry.

Cem Oktem, Packet Bridge Fish & Chips manager said: “We are delighted to achieve this prestigious award. To be recognized as one of the top fish and chip shops by the NFFF is indeed an honour and a credit to our hardworking staff who I would like to offer my sincere thanks for their continued hard work and efforts to maintain our excellent reputation. The award doesn’t just represent the fish and chips we produce, but also the hard work and high quality produce our local suppliers provide us to work with.”

To qualify, each shop undergoes an inspection by an NFFF assessor who judges the shop’s presentation, hygiene and cleanliness, staff training, equipment, frying and sales skills and the quality of the cooked product.