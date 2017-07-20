Lancaster bar offers free holiday food for kids

A Lancaster bar has launched a free lunch club for families during the summer holidays.

The Apothecary Bar and Lounge in Penny Street will provide a daily lunch club between Monday to Friday between 12pm and 2pm as part of its ongoing free food initiative.

Landlord Mark Cutter said: “For the past year we have run a free food initiative which uses intercepted food from supermarkets before its use by date and turns it into lovely meals available free of charge.

“This summer we’ve decided to expand our initiative to help parents during the summer holidays.

“As parents ourselves we recognise that whilst the summer holidays are a time to enjoy seeing the children, this sometimes causes additional stress as you try to juggle everyday chores, keeping them entertained and not spending a fortune.”

Apothecary-A-Kids has been inspired by the idea that many parents rely on free school meals to feed their children during term time.

There will be a choice of soup, sandwiches, at least one hot dish, fruit, yoghurt and treats plus a schedule of fun activities.