Lancaster bank closed after flood in ladies loo

The Lancaster branch of Barclays Bank is due to remain closed for at least three months after a flood in the ladies toilets.

The bank was set to close for refurbishment works, but an overflowing cistern in the ladies toilets, which caused substantial damage to the building, forced it to close early. Customers are being advised that they can use the Post Office in Market Street, or an alternative Barclays branch.

Michaela Mattinson, Barclays deputy community banking director for Cumbria and Lancashire said: “To provide a modern banking environment for both our customers and colleagues, we are investing heavily in our Lancaster branch by refurbishing the banking hall and installing our latest technology.

“Due to a recent flood and the scale of the work involved, it has been necessary to close the branch temporarily and slightly earlier than anticipated.

“While the branch is closed, both personal and business customers can use the Post Office in the Town Centre for their basic banking needs including paying in cash and cheques and withdrawing cash.

“Customers can also use other Barclays branches in the area including Lancaster University branch (which has free parking), Morecambe (open Saturdays), Carnforth and Garstang.

“We apologise for any inconvenience this refurbishment may cause.”

The branch will be closed for refurbishment for approximately 12 weeks, however, due to the flooding Barclays said they are unable to confirm an exact date for when the branch will re-open.