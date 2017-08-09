Lancaster apartment block gets £400,000 makeover

A “landmark” apartment block in Lancaster is under new management and has been given a £400,000 makeover.

The Old Bus Depot in Caton Road, which has divided opinion in the city since it was built in 2008, is now being managed by Irwell Valley Housing, a charitable, not for profit registered housing provider based in Manchester.

The newly renovated Old Bus Depot in Lancaster

The building, known to many as Kingsway, has been renamed Bridge Square Apartments and has undergone extensive internal refurbishments including repairs and renovation of the internal courtyard, walkways and communal areas.

Michael Redford, managing director for Irwell Valley said: “Lancaster has a thriving economy that’s accelerating and demand for quality, affordable housing in the market rent sector is naturally high.

“Since we bought the development in 2016, the first priority was to carry out long overdue repairs to communal areas and to give customers a better service offer.

“Bridge Square Apartments compliments the council’s regeneration plans for the area and we are delighted to be a part of helping them to achieve that vision.”

Irwell Valley’s other developments include Chorlton Park in Manchester, a collaboration with Urban Splash and Stephenson Bell Architects, Richmond Hill in Salford and No. 1 The Crescent, also in Salford.