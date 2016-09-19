Heysham M6 link: road closures

Two road closures will be in place this week and this weekend for Heysham M6 link works.

The A6 Lancaster Road at the new bridge will be fully closed from Friday, September 23 to Monday, September 26 for resurfacing works at the new junction with the Bay Gateway.

A signed diversion will be in place.

Work off the motorway on the Heysham Link project requires a lane 1 closure and hard shoulder closure in both directions around junction 34.

More information from http://heyshamlink.lancashire.gov.uk.