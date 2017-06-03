Furniture business still top drawer 60 years on

A family run furniture firm celebrates 60 years in business this year.

MJ Bird & Sons started out in 1957 – and six decades, and several generations, of the Bird family later – they are celebrating their success and their journey so far.

2017 marks the 60th year since Michael Jeff Bird, and his wife Marina, opened the family business from their garage in Morecambe.

It’s an event that their son, David, remembers all too well.

“The hours were long back then,” he said. “Carpets had to be hand-sewn before they could be fitted.

“My mum and dad literally tailored each carpet to the individual customer – it was incredibly hard work.”

The company’s 15,000 square foot showroom is at The Old Mill in Bolton-le-Sands, and though things have changed over the years, David says he has never forgotten his parents’ constant dedication to providing a quality service for their customers.

“We call it the Bird ethos, and we’ve lived and breathed it our whole lives,” said David’s son, Michael, who has run the business with his dad since leaving school.

“When we say we’re a family business, we mean that in every sense of the word.

“Our team, our customers – they’re all family.”

The Birds have served generations of families in Lancashire and Cumbria, and are proud of the many loyal customers they’ve acquired on the way.

But what will the next 60 years hold?

“We’re seeing huge changes in the furniture industry every year,” saidMichael. “So we’re making every effort to stay ahead of the curve.

“We’re constantly updating our stock and keeping our prices down, so that we can give our customers exactly what they want.”

Now a father himself, Michael is hoping the Bird ethos will live on for years to come.

“It’s been a great journey so far, started by my grandfather and one that I feel privileged to still be taking.

“It would be wonderful for my son Harrison and daughter Hermione to carry on the Bird family tradition.”