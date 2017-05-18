Former Bradford Arms in Morecambe now has new name

The former Bradford Arms in Morecambe will be called 1866 when it reopens.

Bravo Inns II ran a competition on Facebook to choose a name for the pub on Queen Street, which is currently undergoing refurbishment, and had picked the suggestion ‘The Albert Modley’ after the well-known comedian.

But in a statement they said: “In relation to the proposed name change, after speaking in length with family members, Bravo Inns have taken on board their reservations with regards to the renaming of The Bradford Arms after their great grandfather Albert Modley.

“The family have reiterated their thanks to Bravo Inns for our consideration in using and honouring one of Morecambe’s legendary comedians.

“The Albert Modley was always Bravo Inns first choice, but we did have a very close second which is 1866.

“A massive thank you to Darren Clifford who suggested ‘The Albert Modley’, we will still honour our £250 prize.

“Congratulations to Ben McDonagh Gallagher your suggestion 1866 will now be our new name.”

The Visitor contacted a member of the late comedian’s family about the name change to ‘The Albert Modley’, who was shocked and said she had not been informed about the plans.

Another family member also contacted Bravo Inns II worried about the reputation of the Bradford, which lost its licence after drugs were sold to an undercover police officer and it emerged customers had a slate behind the bar from which to take drugs – before the new owners took over and began a major refurbishment.

After meeting with members of Albert Modley’s family, Bravo Inns II chose their second choice, 1866, the year the pub was built.