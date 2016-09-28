Finalists announced for 2016 Lancashire Tourism Awards

Between them they bring millions of visitors to the Red Rose county.

And now almost 70 of our top attractions have been short-listed in the annual Lancashire Tourism Awards.

The nominations have been published by Marketing Lancashire ahead of a grand awards ceremony at the Cathedral of Lancashire in Blackburn on November 10.

A total of 65 businesses and events have been named as finalists in 17 categories, from Best Hotel to Large Toursim Event. They range in size from Blackpool Tower to an ice cream shop in Penwortham.

“From the list of finalists, it looks like it will be one of the most keenly contested for some years,” said Ruth Connor, chief executive of Marketing Lancashire.

“Lancashire’s tourism industry continues to grow and the Lancashire Tourism Awards is a fantastic occasion to bring businesses and individuals together, to celebrate this amazing £3.7bn sector and the quality and diversity that the county has to offer its 64m annual visitors.

“I’m really looking forward to welcoming all the finalists, sponsors and guests to the Cathedral of Lancashire on 10 November, to recognise the excellence in our visitor economy.

“It is going to be another unforgettable night for Lancashire tourism.”

The event, now in its 13th year, will celebrate all that is best in the county.

Finalists will now be invited to an interview with the judges on October 19/20 at Northcote at the Rovers, Blackburn, where they will have the opportunity to discuss their application in more detail with the judges - each judging panel bringing a wealth of experience and knowledge of business, hospitality and the visitor economy to the awards.

Lancashire’s Tourism Superstar Award 2016 shortlist will be announced next week and the public will be invited to vote for their ultimate Lancashire winner.

The winner of the Lancashire Tourism Superstar Award is the only award to be chosen for by the public.

The black tie event on November 10 will serve a Lancashire three-course menu inspired by Michelin-starred chef Nigel Haworth and Northcote Executive Head Chef Lisa Allen, delivered by caterers Café Northcote.

Tickets will be available for businesses and industry partners to buy from October 11 from lancashiretourismawards.com

Finalists are:

Best Hotel Award: Barton Grange Hotel, Preston; Elgin Hotel, Blackpool; Gibbon Bridge Hotel and Restaurant, Chipping; Northcote, Langho; The SPA Hotel at Ribby Hall Village, Wrea Green.

Boutique Accommodation Award: The Kings, Blackpool; Hipping Hall, Kirkby Lonsdale; Lady Teal, Burnley; Mode Hotel, Lytham St Annes.

Self-Catering Holiday Award: Breck Apartments, Poulton le Fylde; Brickhouse Farm Holiday Cottages, Hambleton; Marton Mere Holiday Village, Blackpool; Windy Harbour Holiday Park, Thornton Cleveleys.

Small Visitor Attraction Award: Burnley Mechanics, Burnley; Carnforth Station Heritage Centre; Go Ape Rivington; Mrs Dowsons, Blackburn.

Large Visitor Attraction Award: Blackpool Zoo; Blackpool Tower; East Lancashire Railway, Rawtenstall; Sandcastle Waterpark, Blackpool.

Visitor Experience Award: Lady Teal, Burnley; Northcote Cook School, Langho; St Annes Beach Huts, Lytham St Annes; Swan Spectacular at WWT Martin Mere Wetland Centre, Burscough.

Tourism Pub Award: The Aspinall Arms, Whalley; The Sparrowhawk, Fence; The Three Fishes, Whalley.

Taste Lancashire Award: Aspect Bar & Bistro, Morecambe; The Bay Horse Inn, Lancaster; Bertram’s Restaurant, Burnley; Infusions Cafe Bistro, Burscough; La Locanda Ristorante Italiano, Gisburn; Twelve Restaurant and Lounge Bar, Thornton Cleveleys.

Sustainable Tourism Award: Browsholme Hall and The Tithe Barn, Clitheroe; Lancaster House Hotel, Lancaster; Moss Wood Caravan Park, Cockerham; RSPB Leighton Moss, Carnforth.

Access For all Award: Brickhouse Farm Holiday Cottages, Hambleton; Sandcastle Waterpark, Blackpool.

Conference/Meeting Venue Award: Barton Grange Hotel, Preston; Samlesbury Hotel, Samlesbury; Winter Gardens Blackpool.

Wedding Venue Award: Browsholme Hall and The Tithe Barn, Clitheroe; Gibbon Bridge Hotel and Restaurant, Chipping; Ribby Hall Village, Wrea Green; The Wellbeing Farm, Turton; West Tower Exclusive Wedding Venue, Ormskirk.

Small Tourism Event Award: Blackburn Cathedral Flower Festival; Burnley Canal Festival; Chorley Flower Show; Obsession at Northcote, Langho.

Large Tourism Event Award: Blackpool Dance Festival; Lancaster Music Festival; Santa Specials at East Lancashire Railway, Rawtenstall; Vintage by the Sea, Morecambe.

Cultural Venue/Organisation Award: Burnley Mechanics, Burnley; Clitheroe Concerts Society; Winter Gardens Blackpool.

Lancashire Producers & Makers Award: Artisan Foodworks, Burscough; Bowland Brewery, Clitheroe; Cool Cow Ice Cream, Nr Preston; Frederick’s Ice Cream, Chorley.

New Business Award: Ascent Trampoline Park, Blackpool; Bowland Cottage, Newton-in-Bowland; The Hunters Pub and Dining, Preston; Lancaster Music CIC, Lancaster.

Businesses supporting this year’s awards include: Headline Sponsor UCLan, BBC Radio Lancashire, Blackburn College, Blackburn Rovers Football Club, Brilliant Trees Media, Café Northcote, Huddle Media, Lancashire Business View, Lancashire Evening Post, Links Signs and Graphics, Northcote at the Rovers, Northern Print Distribution, Quality In Tourism and Total Foodservice.