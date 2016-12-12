Everything you need to know about late night Christmas shopping in and around Lancashire

It's nearly Christmas but don't worry, we've got everything you need to sort out your last minute Christmas shopping here.

We've put together a handy list to tell you where and when you can find some last minute bargains before Christmas in Liverpool, Manchester, Preston, Blackpool and Wigan. We've also put in some information about cheaper or free parking and when you can take advantage of these great offers in and around Lancashire.

LIVERPOOL

Liverpool ONE

Saturday 26 November – Sunday 18 December: 9am – 9pm weekdays, 9am – 8pm Saturdays, Sunday’s trading hours remain the same 11am – 5pm

Monday 19 – Friday 23 December: 8am – 9pm

Saturday 24 December: 8am – 5pm

CHRISTMAS DAY: CLOSED

Monday 26 December (Bank Holiday): 10am – 6pm

Tuesday 27 December (Bank Holiday): 10am – 8pm

Wednesday 28 – Friday 30 December: 9.30am – 8pm

Saturday 31 December: 9.30am – 6pm

NEW YEAR’S DAY: 11am – 5pm

Monday 2 January (Bank Holiday): 10am – 6pm

Tuesday 3 January: Return to normal store opening hours

*Please note that some store exceptions apply with extended opening hours.

MetQuarter

Mon 12th Dec 9.30am to 8pm

Tues13th Dec 9.30am to 8pm

Wed 14th Dec 9.30am to 8pm

Thur 15th Dec 9.30am to 9pm

Fri 16th Dec 9.30am to 8pm

Sat 17th Dec 9.30am to 7pm

Sun 18th Dec 11am to 5pm

Mon 19th Dec 9.30am to 8pm

Tue 20th Dec 9.30am to 8pm

Wed 21st Dec 9.30am to 8pm

Thur 22nd Dec 9.30am to 9pm

Fri 23rd Dec 9.30am to 8pm

Christmas Eve 8am to 4pm

Christmas Day - CLOSED

Boxing Day 11am to 5pm

St John's Shopping Centre

Monday - Saturday: 9am - 7pm

Sunday: 11am - 5pm

Cheshire Oaks

Monday - Friday: 9am - 10pm

Saturday: 9am - 8pm

Sunday: 10am - 6pm*

*Due to Sunday trading laws larger stores are open from 11am - 5pm on Sundays

This includes Nike, Next, Clarks, Polo Ralph Lauren, Jacques Vert, Moss, Adidas, M&S, Gap, Superdry, Hugo Boss Menswea

Christmas Eve: 9am - 5pm

Christmas Day: Closed

Boxing Day: 8am - 7pm

New Years Eve: 9am - 5pm

New Years Day: 11am - 5pm

MANCHESTER

Arndale Centre

The Arndale Centre will be open for Christmas shopping at the following times until Friday 23 December.

Monday to Fridays 9am to 9pm

Saturdays 9am to 8pm

Sundays 11.30am to 5.30pm

INTU Trafford Centre

The Trafford Centre will be open for shopping at the following times in the run up to Christmas.

Friday 9 December 10-10pm

Saturday 10 December 10-10pm

Sun 11th Dec 12-6pm

12th Dec - 23 December Mon - Fri 9am to 11pm Saturdays 10am-10pm and Sundays 12pm-6pm.

24 Dec 9am to 5pm

Christmas Day - CLOSED

PRESTON

Late night shopping days

St George's shopping centre - Fishergate/Lune Street/Friargate, Preston, PR1 2TU

St George's shopping centre will be open for late night shopping every Wednesday and Thursday until 8pm from now until Christmas. On late nights shoppers can park for free for three hours from 5pm. There will be an additional late night until 8pm for last minute Christmas shoppers at St George's on Friday 23 December.

Full details are below.

Sun 4th Dec10am to 5:30pm - Free parking for up to three hours

Mon 5th Dec 8am to 6:30pm

Tues 6th Dec 8am to 6:30pm

Wed 7th Dec 8am to 8:00pm - Free parking for vehicle entry after 5pm

Thur 8th Dec 8am to 8:00pm - Free parking for vehicle entry after 5pm

Fri 9th Dec 8am to 6:30pm

Sat 10th Dec 8am to 6:30pm

Sun 11th Dec 10am to 5:30pm - Free parking for up to three hours

Mon 12th Dec 8am to 6:30pm

Tues13th Dec 8am to 6:30pm

Wed 14th Dec 8am to 8:00pm - Free parking for vehicle entry after 5pm

Thur 15th Dec 8am to 8:00pm - Free parking for vehicle entry after 5pm

Fri 16th Dec 8am to 6:30pm

Sat 17th Dec 8am to 6:30pm

Sun 18th Dec 10am to 5:30pm - Free parking for up to three hours

Mon 19th Dec 8am to 6:30pm

Tue 20th Dec 8am to 7:00pm

Wed 21st Dec 8am to 8:00pm - Free parking for vehicle entry after 5pm

Thur 22nd Dec 8am to 8:00pm - Free parking for vehicle entry after 5pm

Fri 23rd Dec 8am to 8:00pm - Free parking for vehicle entry after 5pm

Christmas Eve 8am to 5:00pm

Christmas Day - CLOSED

Boxing Day 9am to 5:00pm

Please note, individual store times may vary from the centre opening times. Free parking this Christmas at St George's: Max free stay 3hrs, normal tariff applies thereafter.

Fishergate shopping centre - Fishergate, Preston PR1 8HJ Fishergate shopping centre will be open Wednesdays and Thursdays until 8pm from now until Wednesday 28 December. There will also be some additional late nights in the run-up to Christmas.

Full details are below.

Sun 4th Dec 11am to 5pm

Mon 5th Dec 9am to 6pm

Tues 6th Dec 9am to 6pm

Wed 7th Dec 9am to 8pm - Free parking for vehicle entry after 5pm

Thur 8th Dec 9am to 8pm - Free parking for vehicle entry after 5pm

Fri 9th Dec 9am to 6pm

Sat 10th Dec 9am to 6pm

Sun 11th Dec 11am to 5pm

Mon 12th Dec 9am to 7pm - Free parking for vehicle entry after 5pm

Tues 13th Dec 9am to 7pm - Free parking for vehicle entry after 5pm

Wed 14th Dec 9am to 8pm - Free parking for vehicle entry after 5pm

Thur 15th Dec 9am to 8pm - Free parking for vehicle entry after 5pm

Fri 16th Dec 9am to 7pm - Free parking for vehicle entry after 5pm

Sat 17th Dec 9am to 7pm - Free parking for vehicle entry after 5pm

Sun 18th Dec 11am to 5pm

Mon 19th Dec 9am to 8pm - Free parking for vehicle entry after 5pm

Tue 20th Dec 9am to 8pm - Free parking for vehicle entry after 5pm

Wed 21st Dec 9am to 8pm - Free parking for vehicle entry after 5pm

Thur 22nd Dec 9am to 8pm - Free parking for vehicle entry after 5pm

Fri 23rd Dec 9am to 8pm - Free parking for vehicle entry after 5pm

Christmas Eve 9am to 5pm

Christmas Day - CLOSED Boxing Day 8:00am to 6pm

Deepdale - Blackpool Road, Preston PR1 6QY Deepdale is open from 9-5pm Mon-Fri and from 9-6pm on Saturdays and 11-5pm on Sundays. Parking restrictions apply on match days. Please note, individual store times may vary from the centres' opening times.

Free parking

More free parking can be found at UCLan until January 2 at its Victoria 2 and Leighton Street car parks until 9pm on weekdays, to 7pm on Saturdays and until 6pm on Sundays. Lancashire County Council’s Arthur Street car park will offer additional free parking each Saturday and Sunday from December 3 until December 18.

BLACKPOOL

Houndshill Shopping Centre

Late night shopping Houndshill Shopping Centre Shoppers will be able to stock up on Christmas goodies until 9pm on Thursday evenings throughout December at Houndshill Shopping Centre.

Visitors to the centre will also be able to park for £1 from 5pm on late nights.

Late night shopping days at Houndshill are

Thursday 15 December 9am-9pm

Thursday 22 December 9am-9pm

Thursday 29 December 9am-9pm

The centre will be open from 9-6pm on other days Monday to Saturday and and from 10.30am-4.30pm on Sundays.

Freeport Fleetwood

Freeport Fleetwood will be open for late night Christmas shoppers until 8pm on Thursdays (9pm on 22) throughout December. The centre will be open from 10am until 6pm on other week days and from 11am to 5pm on Sundays. Parking is free at Freeport Fleetwood with 700 car spaces and 10 coach spaces.

Public transport offers

Blackpool Transport is also offering £1 travel on bus and tram journeys to or from Blackpool Town Centre on late night shopping nights this Christmas. Travellers will pay just £1 on any journey going to, or leaving Blackpool Town Centre on December 1, 8, 15 and 22 from 5pm until midnight.

The £1 fare offer also applies all day Sunday December 4, 11 and 18.

Parking

Shoppers can park for a pound on Thursdays and Sundays in four town centre car parks – West Street, Central, Talbot multi-storey and East Topping Street. This offer will run on the four Thursday late night shopping events on December 1, 8, 15 and 22 from 5pm until midnight. Joining in with the Thursday night offer, the Houndshill Shopping Centre car park will also be a pound to park from 5pm – midnight. All day Sunday December 4, 11 and 18 are also included in the Park for a Pound offer in the four Council town centre car parks.

Poulton-le-Fylde

Late Night Shopping in Poulton-le-Fylde every Thursday evening till 8.00 pm from 27 November - 18 December. Free parking after 6.00 pm

WIGAN

Grand Arcade, Wigan

Late Night Thursdays – open until 8pm every Thursday, ends 22nd December

Extended Opening Times

Wednesday 21st December - 9:00am – 8:00pm

Thursday 22nd December - 9:00am – 8:00pm

Friday 23rd December - 9:00am – 8:00pm

Saturday 24th December - 9:00am – 5:30pm

Christmas Day CLOSED

Free parking

Free parking after 3pm from Monday 14th November until Saturday 7th January in council car parks in Wigan and Leigh. Water Street MSCP, Galleries MSCP, Sovereign Road, Peppermill Lane, Wilton Street, Chapel Lane, Mona Street, Pennyhurst, Haig Street, Trencherfield Mill.car parks.

Free Sunday parking on all the council operated car parks in Wigan town centre, from Sunday, 20th November through to Sunday, 8th January.

Free late night parking on Thursdays until 9pm on The Galleries and Water Street multi-storey car parks from Thursday 17th November to Thursday 22nd December and free parking for the whole of Boxing Day Monday 26th December. For more information see here.