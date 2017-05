There are only two days left now to suggest a new name for a Morecambe pub which is reopening soon.

Bravo Inns have launched a competition to win £250 to rename the former Bradford Arms on Queen Street.

The pub is currently undergoing refurbishment.

Simply comment on the Facebook page here: https://www.facebook.com/BradfordArms.Morecambe/ or DM your suggestion and if selected you’ll win £250.

Closing date for entries is midnight on May 7 2017.