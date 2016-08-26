City firm joins call to ‘give shale gas the green light’

Lancaster firm Kidds Transport are among the backers of new pro-shale group Lancashire for Shale.

Lancashire for Shale is a group made up of local businesses and residents who are calling on local and national decision-makers to get behind onshore natural gas development in the county.

Ahead of a recent launch reception, more than 95 local business leaders and residents, including Kidds Transport, signed a letter calling on all decision-makers, both national and local, to work together to ensure that Lancashire does not miss out on the jobs and investment offered by our county’s shale gas resources.

If the development of shale gas in Lancashire does get the green light, then the coalition believes it will “create opportunities for our businesses, new jobs, and much-needed investment for our county.”

According to independent February 2016 polling by Comres, commissioned by the North West Energy Task Force, a majority of Lancashire’s businesses believe that shale gas development would boost the local economy.

Similarly, independent polling by the European Commission from September 2015 showed a majority (53 per cent) of Lancashire residents believed shale “brings new opportunities to me and my region” – the second highest level in Europe.

Claire Smith, former panellist at the North West Energy Task Force, said: “In coming together we can more effectively make the case for shale and demonstrate the strength of support in the county for shale gas ahead of the Secretary of State’s decision.

“We call on business, industry and policy-makers to get behind shale to ensure that Lancashire seizes this incredible opportunity for jobs and the local community.”