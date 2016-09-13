Call 105 if you experience a power cut in the area

A brand new national number for customers across the North West to call if they experience a power cut has been launched by Electricity North West.

The number 105, which is free to use, has been launched to help customers easily contact their network power operator to report or get up-to-date information about power cuts, as well as report damage to power lines and substations that could put themselves, or someone else, in danger.

Electricity North West has joined forces with the country’s other power network operators to fund and deliver the three digit number, which is a first for the UK’s energy industry.

The number is available to electricity customers in England, Scotland and Wales. The current number for power cuts 0800 195 4141 is still in operation.