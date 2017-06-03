Apprentices are in the awards spotlight

Apprentices were proud to receive awards at a training company’s 24th annual ceremony.

The ceremony is held each year to mark the achievements of learners in the automotive and transport industry.

Lancaster Training Services Aassistant training manager, Lee Lawson , presented the awards on the night.

Lee thanked staff, employers, learners, Lancaster & Morecambe College and link schools for their efforts throughout the year.

Award winners

Best Overall first Year Trainee: Jack Fisher.

First year runner-up: Curtis Urban.

Best Overall second Year Trainee: Jason Milligan.

Second year runner-up: Robert Threlfall.

Most Improved Youth Trainee over two years: Luke Willett.

Best Level 3 ‘Heavy’ Vehicle Trainee: Adam Clemance.

Third year ‘heavy’ runner-up: Joel Parrington.

Best Level 3 ‘Light’ Vehicle Trainee: Adam Gudgeon.

Third year ‘light’ runner-up: Ryan Clark.

Achievement Trophy: Aaron Jackson.

Norman Dickinson Award for Endeavour: Callum Taylor.

Best first year School Apprentice : Jake Macneal.

First year School runner-up:Cameron Kerr.

Best second Year Schoolapprentice: Kyle Burgess.

Second year School runner-up: Kai Coates.

Best Full Time Course Learner: Paul Smith.

Full Time Course runner-up: Daniel Hodgson.