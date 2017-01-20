Agency hotfoots it to land top website deal

Creative agency Hotfoot Design has completed a rebrand and website for Bentham -based Atkinson Vos, the specialist in Mercedes-Benz manufactured iconic all-terrain vehicles.

Unimogs have been sold to 13,000 customers in over 150 countries.

The Lancaster agency was appointed by Atkinson Vos to deliver a new brand identity and responsive website.

The company has since also delivered design for outdoor signage, workwear, brochures, stationery, exhibition stands and e-marketing campaigns for an integrated marketing approach.

Atkinson Vos Managing Director Simon Ward said: “Hotfoot developed a complete brand identity, which has been very well received by our customers.

“We were so impressed by the way Hotfoot worked that we also engaged them to design a new website for us. They really listened to what we wanted to achieve.

“The result is a website that looks excellent, is appealing and is built on a very strong foundation.

“The guys from Hotfoot have been great to work with.”

Hotfoot Creative Director Charlie Haywood said: “Atkinson Vos has a reputation for outstanding service and unparalleled industry expertise for all things Unimog.

“We’ve really enjoyed working with the established but growing company, bringing to life its quirky brand and delivering great integrated creative across digital and online.

“This project really showcases what Hotfoot do best – investing time in understanding a company, strategic planning, creating great design, building across all communications platforms and measuring the outcomes to ensure we’ve achieved our client’s goals.”

Atkinson Vos are continuing to work with Hotfoot Design on additional marketing activity.