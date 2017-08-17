Bus driver fails to help woman in wheelchair

A bus driver failed to lower his bus to help a disabled wheelchair user travelling to a support group in Lancaster, the founder of Neuro Drop-in said.

Sharon Jackson, who runs the drop-in centre at Lancaster Farms for people with neurological needs, said: “One of our members was getting the number 18 bus from Lancaster bus station to the group and asked the bus driver to lower the bus so she could get on with her wheelchair.

“He refused to do this. He wouldn’t even talk to her and left her to struggle getting on and getting her pass back from the ticket machine.

“He just ignored her and refused to engage with her at all. It’s really sad.

“We were so grateful when that bus service returned and now this has happened.

“It’s a simple thing to be able to travel on a bus, this lady is such an independent traveller and uses her wheelchair all the time.

“She was upset after this happened.

“I have spoken to this lady since and she has had no further problems with the bus service or driver.

“However, this is still not acceptable if the other driver goes unchecked.

“I have complained to Stagecoach and my complaint has been referred on.”

Stagecoach were unavailable for comment at the time of going to press.