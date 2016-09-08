Bully rapist jailed for seven and a half years

A “controlling and manipulative” fiend tried to strangle a terrified young girl he befriended on Facebook, before raping her in her own home.

Liverpool Crown Court heard that the appalling behaviour of “self-obsessed” Daniel Robinson included buying her sweets and fizzy drinks and then accusing her of being fat and saying no one else would be attracted to her.

You put your hands around her neck and began to strangle her and having a fixed stare which she found terrifying you raped her Judge Denis Watson QC

When interviewed by police he denied being in a relationship with her and cruelly said it would “be like a model going out with Shrek.”

The court heard that he had initially befriended the youngster on Facebook when he was nearly 18 and she was 14 and she was flattered by the attentions of an older man.

Jailing Robinson, now 22, for seven and a half years, Judge Denis Watson, QC, said that he had “flattered her into having a relationship with you which you intended to be physical and sexual.

“At an early stage you began controlling and manipulative behaviour and she stopped going out with friends ... such was your behaviour you managed to persuade her to spend time with you rather than school.”

He said that he also controlled her social media further isolating her and began sexually abusing her and having sexual intercourse with her, usually at her home in Ince.

When she refused to have sex with him because she had run out of her contraceptive pill he told her they would anyway.

Judge Watson said: “You put your hands around her neck and began to strangle her and having a fixed stare which she found terrifying you raped her.”

The court heard Robinson also used emotional blackmail and when she finally broke up with him he claimed to have taken an overdose and was rushed to hospital but discharged himself and may not have taken any tablets at all.

Robinson, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to rape, inciting a child to engage in sexual activity and three offences of sexual activity.

Sarah Holt, prosecuting, said that the victim, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, had not made a personal impact statement as she just wanted to put it behind her and get on with her life.

Louise McCloskey, defending, said that Robinson was on the autistic spectrum and as he had not had a family life sought to avoid feelings of abandonment.

He has “complicated difficulties “ and has been seen by a psychiatrist and was now seeing a psychologist fortnightly while on remand in prison.

He now appreciates the seriousness of the offences and is “genuinely remorseful.” He had felt a genuine sense of loss when the relationship broke up, added Miss McCloskey.

Judge Watson ordered Robinson, who has no previous similar convictions, was ordered to sign the Sex Offenders Register for life and imposed a Sexual Harm Prevention Order for ten years.