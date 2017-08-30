Builder appeal to help Lancaster mum stay at home

Friends and family of a mum who has Motor Neurone Disease are appealing for builders to help her stay at her home with her children.

Nayeli Cookson, from Lancaster, has received overwhelming support to help her continue to live with her husband, Guy and two sons, Oscar, nine and Mateo, six.

A fundraising page set up by Kelly Louise Smith has raised more than £20,000 which will go towards building labour and materials for their home.

But now the money has been raised friends are struggling to find a builder available to do the vital adaptations.

“Builders are really busy because of the time of year,” said Kelly.

“It is getting more difficult for Nayeli, she is struggling to use the stairlift to get to the bathroom upstairs, she needs a bathroom and bedroom for downstairs.

“Nayeli’s mobility is declining, it is such a shame, we have done all this great work and raised all this money and now someone is needed to be able to get work done in time we can’t find anybody.

“If somebody could wait a few weeks we could get it done, or even if builders came together to help do it.”

Nayeli’s home requires an extension to the ground floor to allow the home to be more wheelchair accessible,

An architect has drawn up plans, which have been approved by the council, for a wet room and a bedroom with a hospital bed.

Nayeli’s story here

Various fundraising events have been organised by Kelly.

These have included a charity night at the Brown Cow pub, a quiz night, a raffle, auction and a cheese and wine night at the Neuro Drop In Centre, in Lancaster, where Nayeli attends.

“I keep in touch with Guy and the family and they are really happy,” said Kelly.

“Nayeli did a speech at the cheese and wine night and said ‘out of something terrible, something good has happened, everyone has come together, it has made such a big difference.’

“It is quite astounding, everyone I have asked to help has helped, everyone has just been brilliant. I feel like I am doing something really important for Nayeli.”

If you are a builder or know someone who may be able to help then please call Kelly on 07412396169.