'Bring me terror' - Pranksters transform Eric Morecambe into a crazed clown

It was more a case of 'bring me terror' when pranksters transformed the famous statue of Eric Morcambe into a crazed clown.

The whimsical statue of the late comedian on the promenade in Morecambe was transformed on Saturday night, complete with a terrifying mast, curly red wig and clown outfit.

Seldon Scott's pic of the prank

It was enough to make one Twitter user declare, 'I'll never sleep again.'

Within hours of the prank, believed to be around 9pm on Saturday night, pictures were circling around social media. But by morning, Eric was back to his normal self and visitors were posing for photographs next him in the usual Bring Me Sunshine pose.

Locals seemed to take to the prank with one eyewitness, who didn't want to be named, saying: "I think it is great that people interact with Eric. He's part of our town and it's great to see that he's still very much a part of the community after all these years.

"Over the years I've seen him dressed up a load of times - but never like this. He's had Morecambe FC scarves, tinsel at Christmas and hats at Easter. But this is the best one yet. I think it's brilliant."

Luke Pearson, 22, was finishing his shift at the Kings Arms across from the statue when he spotted the new-look statue at around 9pm.

"I just laughed," he said. "I ran over to get a picture straight away. It's really funny."

The statue, by artist Graham Ibbeson, was unveilved by the Queen in 1999 to commemorate the commedian in his beloved hometown.

In 2014 a man was arrested on suspicion of trying to steal the statue after one of the legs were sawn off.