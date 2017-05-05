BREAKING NEWS: Fire on business estate in Morecambe

A fire has broken out on a business estate in Morecambe.

Smoke was billowing from Whitegate on the White Lund Industrial Estate and there was a small explosion as the fire took hold.

A fire service spokesman said the fire was in a yard in several skips and oil storage containers. He said the blaze had spread to other buildings.

Six fire engines were sent to the scene after they were called at 9.35am.

Our reporter Gemma Sherlock was on site and her Facebook Live videos from the scene are HERE and HERE.

Warning videos contain an explosion and strong language.

We will have more news on this developing story.