Brave pup spends first Christmas in new home

A brave puppy found by police with a badly broken leg has enjoyed her first Christmas in her new home.

Named Summer by staff at Animal Care in Lancaster who looked after her, the eight-week-old puppy had several breaks in her leg and had to have her front right leg amputated because her injuries were so severe.

Members of the public donated over £600 towards the cost of Summer’s operation and aftercare.

She was put in a foster home found by Animal Care while she recovered and was subsequently rehomed with Julie Elkins, who adopted her from Animal Care Lancaster.

Julie said: “She is now about eight months old and growing every day.

“She manages very well on three legs and loves running on Middleton Sands. She is a wonderful dog, very mischievous but makes us laugh every day.”

Over Christmas, generous members of the public donated shoeboxes for all the animals at Animal Care. containing toys, treats and gifts.

Animal Care Lancaster has a variety of animals for adoption including birds, cats, dogs, ferrets, gerbils, guinea pigs, hamsters, mice, rabbits, rats and reptiles. lTo contact Animal Care about adopting an animal, call them on 01524 65495 or visit www.animalcare-lancaster.co.uk. You can also donate on the website.