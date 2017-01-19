Boy, 13, suffers broken leg after being hit by car in Hartlepool

A teenage boy was taken to hospital with a broken leg after being hit by a car in Hartlepool.

Police are appealing for information after a blue Ford Mondeo and the 13-year-old boy collided on Wynyard Road at the junction of Greenock Road in the town.

The incident occurred on Wednesday at 5.25pm.

As a result of the collision the boy was taken to James Cook University Hospital with a broken leg.

Any witnesses who may have seen the collision are asked to contact Pc Craig Wren from the Cleveland and Durham Specialist Operations Unit on the non-emergency number 101, quoting event number 010076.