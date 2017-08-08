Boy, 12, dies after falling through factory roof

A young boy from Lancaster has sadly died after he fell through the roof of a disused factory, say police.

Emergency services received a call from the 12-year-old's friends at around 9.30pm last night following the tragic incident at the Lune Industrial Estate on Europa Way.

Fire crews and police conducted a search and rescue operation using a drone at what was described as a "complex set of units".

A spokesman for the police said: "We received a report from a young person that a friend had fallen through the roof of a disused factory.

"We carried out a search and rescue operation together with the fire services.

"He was found a short time later.

"It seems that the young lad had fallen through the roof and sadly died at the scene."

"His family have been made aware."

A spokesman for the fire service said: "We were called out by the ambulance service to reports that a young male had fallen through the roof.

"They requested back-up to gain entry to the building and to locate the boy."

"He was later found by crews on the ground."