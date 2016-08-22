Boxing legend Ricky Hatton comes to Morecambe

One of British boxing’s greatest ever world champions will be the star guest at a sportsman’s dinner in Morecambe.

Ricky Hatton is coming to Lancaster and Morecambe College on Friday, October 14 and tickets are on sale now.

Known as ‘The Hitman’, the former light welterweight and welterweight world champion will do a Q&A and pose for photographs with fans.

There will also be a dinner and comedian.

The popular Mancunian is a hot ticket all over the country for after-dinner speaking and more than 200 tickets have already been sold for the Morecambe event.

Frank Harrington and Asa Johnson of Legend Promotions are promoting the night.

Frank, a boxing coach and ex-pro, said: “Ricky is not only one of Britain’s greatest ever boxing world champions but he is really really funny.

“He sells out every venue he goes to.”

Hatton, 37, reached the pinnacle of his career in 2005 when he defeated Kostya Tszyu for the unified IBF, Ring and lineal light-welterweight titles. The all-action fighter then beat Luis Collazo to become WBA Welterweight Champion in 2006.

Hatton lost big Las Vegas fights to all-time greats Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao and after retiring from boxing became a successful fight promoter.

Tickets available from Frank on 07789261768 or Asa on 07497014520. Doors 7pm.