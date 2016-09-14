Boots are on for Lancaster hospice trekkers heading the Chinese way

After 10 months of fundraising and fitness training, 31 intrepid ‘China trekkers’ will put their best feet forward to tackle both personal and fundraising challenges for St John’s Hospice in Lancaster.

The team will set off for Beijing on Saturday for the Great China Trek along the rugged and demanding Great Wall as part of the hospice’s 30th anniversary celebrations.

The hospice launched an appeal last November to get 15 people to raise £25,000 profit for the hospice.

“We have been overwhelmed because we actually have 31 people on board and they have raised more than £80,000 profit for St John’s Hospice,” said head of fundraising Catherine Butterworth. “As we are celebrating our 30th anniversary this year we thought it was the right time to launch a challenge like none before and mark our special year with something really different.

“Having never organised an overseas event before, we were naturally cautious about how successful it would be, so the enthusiasm and absolute commitment of our China Trek team has been truly amazing.”

Many of the trekkers have very personal reasons for doing something for the hospice. Several people have been long-time supporters. Two are employees at St John’s, two are board members and three are volunteers and some people have joined the team with no prior connections – just a desire to take up the challenge – but have become passionate supporters along the way.

“We wish to thank each and every one of these wonderful people from the bottom of our hearts,” added Sue McGraw, CEO of St John’s, who will be joining the expedition and raising her own money for the anniversary appeal.

Trekkers have given up hours and hours of their own personal time to run coffee mornings and fashion shows, bake cakes and then sell them, stand in stores and streets holding collection tins in all weathers, organise party nights and afternoon teas, approach businesses to ask for prizes for raffles and asking their family, friends, and work colleagues to sponsor them.

To donate to the fund go to https://www.everydayhero.co.uk/event/GreatChinaTrek or call the hospice on 382538.