Bolton-le-Sands garden contest continues to thrive

Bolton-le-Sands Village Garden Competition took place over July 3-8.

Barry Atack, Wendy Hargreaves, Don Hack and Louise Belcher were the judges with the responsibility of choosing the winners.

Barry said: “It is for me, and I’m sure it is for my fellow judges, a real pleasure to see other people’s gardens.

“I am constantly finding new plants or ones I don’t know the names of or have forgotten, which is not surprising when I think of how I have been stuffing names into my head for nearly 70 years.

“It’s nice to have Louise there, with her extensive plant knowledge and more retentive memory, to come to the rescue. The judging continues to fascinate and amaze me.

“We have had a slight drop in number of entries this year, but some of the same names come back year after year, vying for and changing position, showing competition is keen.

“Thanks to all who enter, fellow judges and to our photographer Ruth Piearce for making possible two very pleasurable afternoons.”

Trophies awarded:

Len Parkinson Trophy (Large Garden): Mr & Mrs P Waddington

Harold & Mary Pennington Trophy (Small Garden): Don Hack

Arthur Briggs Trophy (Patio Garden): Bev Chadwick

David G Rodwell Shield for Most points in Village Garden Competition: Don Hack

The trophies will be presented to the winners at the end of the village’s Summer Flower Show which takes place on Saturday August 12, 2-4.15 pm at Bolton-le-Sands Community Centre.

For schedules and details of how to enter the summer show please contact Louise Belcher at wizbelcher@gmail.com or on 01524 824191.

Sections include Open Flowers & Plants, Open Fruit/Vegetables, Local Flowers, Local Fruit/Vegetables, Floral Art, Homecraft and Children’s, Handicraft.