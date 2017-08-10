Bollywood night for Lancaster hospice

A leading figure in the Hindu community is bringing a taste of India to the city.

Harsha Yashwant Kumar Shukla, MBE, chair of the Lancaster and Morecambe Hindu Society, is organising a Bollywood night in aid of St John’s Hospice.

The 60-year-old has spent a decade passionately promoting the integration of the Hindu community into the life of the district.

Her Indian Night will bring the colour and culture of the magical country to the The Trimpell on Thursday September 14, all in aid of the Lancaster hospice.

“I am a big supporter of the hospice, it is such a good cause, they do a wonderful job,” said Mrs Shukla.

Mrs Shukla lost her sister, Neenakhsi in March this year after she fought a tough battle with cancer.

“She was staying in a hospice in Canada, this place touched my heart and it made me realise what all hospices do,” she said.

“It was heart breaking, she was my little sister. I just want to help in anyway I can.”

The Indian Night will have Sari and Henna Tattoo demonstrations, exciting Bollywood dancing by professional dancer, an Indian disco and a raffle.

An Indian Buffet will be served by one of the North West’s premier Indian caterers and the Trimpell Bar will be open. Mrs Shukla has been a long-time supporter of the hospice and was awarded an MBE for her services to the multi-cultural community in the Queen’s Birthday Honours List in 2015.

Sue McGraw, hospice chief executive, said: “Harsha’s energy and passion for helping others and bringing people together in our local community is inspiring. We can’t wait to see everyone there on the night learning how to do some Bollywood style dancing and enjoying a typical Indian buffet.”

If you wish to donate, or give a prize to the raffle or buy tickets please go to www.sjhospice.org.uk/event/%E2%86%92indian-night/ or phone 01524 382538.