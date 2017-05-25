Blue torch relay raising awareness of mental health in Lancaster

A torch, similar to the Olympic one, will travel to Lancaster visiting emergency services to raise awareness of mental health.

The torch relay will be handed over to NW HM Prisons at the Great Manchester Run on May 28 and will then travel to Lancaster on Tuesday May 30.

The torch will arrive at HMP Lancaster Farms in the afternoon, with a number of staff heading out on a walk to Williamsons Park after 9pm, with the torch in hand.

The Ashton Memorial will be lit up blue to raise the profile of the Blue Light Mental Health Awareness Event.

“Our Blue Light” aims to improve the mental health, wellbeing and working lives of staff across the prison services, and to try to break down barriers with staff feeling more at ease about talking about their mental health.

Crews from Lancaster Fire Station will join the walk, as well as staff from Lancaster’s 3-1-5 Health Club.