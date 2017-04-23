Blood bikes team up with Lancaster hospice

Two leading charities have teamed up to help save and benefit lives in the community.

St John’s Hospice, in Lancaster have partnered with North West Blood Bikes Lancs and Lakes who will transport blood, medication and other products between the area’s hospitals and the hospice.

The hospice say the service will save time and money – helping them to receive quick and efficient deliveries, essential to the care they provide.

North West Blood Bikes Lancs and Lakes is a registered charity collecting and delivering products between NHS hospitals. Many of their riders are volunteers using their own bikes, operating out of normal working hours at nights, weekends and bank holidays, when NHS transport is unavailable.

To commemorate the launch of the service, volunteer riders came to St John’s to meet some of the nurses and patients to see how their efforts will help.

“Building partnerships with organisations like North West Blood Bikes is vital for ensuring that our patients receive the best care and services available in our community,” said Sue McGraw, chief executive at St John’s.