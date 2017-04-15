Bishop’s bid for park Passion Play

The retiring Lancaster Anglican Bishop has called on local churches to hold an outdoor ‘Passion Play’ in Williamson Park.

Rev Geoff Pearson said the event would bring together the community while giving people the chance to witness the Easter story live. Passion Plays ghave previously been held annually in Torrisholme and once previously in Williamson Park, but there are no longer any across Lancaster or Morecambe.

Mr Pearson said: “I am hoping that the churches might take up the challenge of having one. It would be great if someone would take it up and run with it.

“I think it just brings the Christian story into the marketplace and outside of the churches.

“People these days don’t seem to read as much as they used to; they need to see the story for themselves instead, and so any opportunity for people to see it would be wonderful.”

Mr Pearson said Williamson Park would be an ideal location for the play.

He said: “Williamson Park does so brilliantly in the summer with the Dukes plays, and it lends itself to different aspects that I think could fit in with a Passion Play wonderfully. It is a lot of work and would need the right people who would motivater everyone in the right way. The churches do some good things together and I hope someone will take this on.”