Bishop retires after 43 years in Ministry

A Lancashire bishop with more than 40 years in the Ministry has announced he will retire this summer.

Anglican bishop of Lancaster, The Right Rev Geoff Pearson says the decision leaves him with “mixed feelings” after 43 years

The bishop, who has held the role for more than a decade, said: “There is a real sadness about leaving colleagues and being part of the momentum building around the Diocesan Vision 2026. It has been a huge privilege to work in Lancashire with many lovely clergy and people … but I still have six months left to focus particularly on the Vision agenda and mission opportunities.”

In 2006 Bishop Pearson was appointed to the role of suffragan bishop of Lancaster and since 2008 he has also doubled-up as associate priest for St James’ Church in Shireshead, near Forton, next to his house and office in the village.

The bishop, who is 65 and married to Jean and has four children, said: “I have some wonderful memories of my time as bishop of Lancaster and I give thanks to God for his call and his sustaining grace.”