Billy the terrier in running for  top pet award

A special little dog who has been a woman’s constant companion since her husband died has been nominated for an award.

Five-year-old pedigree border terrier, Billy, whose kennel name is Trumacar Delight, means everything to his owner Barbara Woodhead, 70, who lives at Draycombe Court in Heysham.

Barbara saw the chance to put him in for a Best Pet award, and he has now been shortlisted.

Barbara said: “My husband Phil and I lived in Rhodes, Greece, and Phil died and was buried there in 2010.

“I came back to live here and got Billy and now he is everything to me. I’ve lived in a lot of places, Turkey, Germany and Greece and we have been many places but I’m quite happy now.

“My absolute love is the Lake District, the mountains and fells. Billy fits in to that. Most hotels in the Lake District take dogs.

“He is a real fusspot and he is very loving, not to me but to everyone.

“The breed is a nice breed. The colour of his coat is grizzle and tan. He is very strong but also incredibly stubborn.

“If I go to St John’s Road he knows we are going on the bus which he doesn’t like, so he walks slowly to delay me.

“If I turn up Furness Road he knows we are going on the cliffs.

“He knows the 555 bus for the Lakes when he sees it at the bus station.He is a character, he loves toys, his favourite toy is a squeaky rat.

“Hopefully he will live to 16 years or more.”

Barbara, who is originally from Lancaster, has lived at Draycombe Court for just over a year. Almost 300 nominations were sent in for the Happy Living Awards run by Anchor care and housing provider. Barbara said: “I am delighted Billy is nominated. I love living at Draycombe Court and being able to bring my dog.” Winners will be announced in January 2017.