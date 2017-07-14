Bigger Morecambe Music Festival planned for 2018

The Morecambe Music Festival will return in 2018 and will expand to two days.

The weekend-long music extravaganza will take place on Saturday, July 14 and Sunday, July 15 next year.

The announcement came hot on the heels of Saturday’s debut Morecambe Music Festival which was a huge success.

Thousands of people packed into 17 venues to enjoy live performances and the event received rave reviews.

Organiser Stuart Michaels said he hoped the success of the 2017 festival would encourage more venues to get involved in 2018.

