BGT star and Canadians prepare to make you laugh at Lancaster Comedy Club

This Sunday kicks off with a bang at Lancaster Comedy Club.

Described by Channel 4 as being “like Tommy Cooper on acid” Toronto’s Wes Zaharuk takes to the stage on Sunday (November 5) with his comedy utilising everything from power tools to toilet rolls.

Also opening the show is Liverpool’s Adam Rowe and Marc Jennings with Sam Avery as the compere.

Meanwhile, Daliso Chaponda will perform for the comedy club on Sunday November 12.

The comedian won the nation over when he got through to the finals of Britain’s Got Talent this summer.

He has been a regular at the club’s venue, The Borough pub, for several years.

Daliso is about to embark on a tour next year and will be trying out new material.

Canadian comics John Hastings, Allyson June Smith and Katharine Ferns hope to make audiences laugh on Sunday November 19. In the interests of diversity Lancashire’s Phil Ellis comperes for that night.

Former snooker professional Sean Meo joins former acrobat Martin Mor and Northerner Stephen Bailey, who has appeared on Channel 5’s Big Brother’s Bit on the Side, on Sunday November 26.

All the above shows are in The Drawing Room at The Borough, Dalton Square and start at 8pm. You can book in advance at https://billetto.co.uk/en/users/helen-bohopubco-com or by ringing 01524 64170, with advance tickets costing £8.

Or you can pay on the door on the night.