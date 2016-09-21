Bentley urges fans to five squad time

Shrimps’ boss Jim Bentley has urged fans to give his squad time as they look for their first home win in three games when Crawley visit the Globe Arena on Saturday.

Bentley’s side has won three games on the trot away from home, but defeats against Orient and Doncaster at the Globe Arena has led to some criticism from certain sections of the support.

Bentley said: “When you look at the squad we have more than half of the players are 23 and under and we have to remember that. Players like Jack Dunn and Paul Mullin played a massive part in our win at Cambridge on Saturday, and were instrumental in us getting three big points.

“But they are young, they are still learning the game and they will make mistakes.

“But they will also show flashes of brilliance like they did on Saturday, and the more we can support the lads and get behind them the better.’’

On the other side of the coin, Bentley said he was delighted to welcome back Dean Winnard to the squad on Saturday as he made his first league appearance of the season.

Bentley said: “Dean was excellent and it was great to see him back.

“Alex Whitmore has been excellent, but his suspension meant Dean was brought into the side and I thought he was brilliant and showed just why we rate him so highly.

“He was composed and led from the front, and with Peter Murphy also making his way back into the reckoning, their experience will be vital.”

Whitmore will serve the second of his three match ban on Saturday.