Bentley tips Barkhuizen to play at higher level

Jim Bentley has tipped Morecambe’s in-form man Tom Barkhuizen to eventually make the the step up the footballing pyramid.

The 23-year-old has impressed so far this season with a man-of-the-match performance against Blackpool followed by a goal in the Shrimps’ win against Portsmouth last week.

While the former Blackpool man has enjoyed a fine first month of the season, his manager believes it could have been better still.

Bentley said: “Tom had a chance at Grimsby, one-on-one with the keeper.

“He must have had four chances at Rotherham where he couldn’t score, had a chance against Blackpool where he got the penalty and set up the winner.

“He scored a fantastic goal on Tuesday (against Portsmouth) with the way he picked up the ball, drove at their backline and hit it in the top corner.

“He’s doing well for us at the moment; a few eyebrows were raised when we brought him in on loan and it didn’t work out.

“He’s right up to speed now; I remember last season he came off after 90 minutes and said it was the first 90 minutes he’d played in two years.

“We’ve brought him on physically and mentally and, in my opinion, he will go on and play at a higher level.”