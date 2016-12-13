Bench plan as £10m Morecambe sea wall takes shape

Public benches will be part of Morecambe’s new £10m sea wall and you can have your say on how they are designed.

Lancaster City Council is seeking views on their proposed design and height.

An 'up and over' opposite Thornton Road as part of the 'Wave Reflection Wall' in Morecambe.

A sample of the benches is currently available to view at the ‘Wave Reflection Wall’ site compound, near the Yacht Club on Morecambe promenade.

Comments about the bench, or any other aspect of the work, are welcome via the Customer Careline on 07876 876488 or via e-mail to info.wavewall@vbajv.co.uk.

Building work on phase one of the renovated wall will pause for the Christmas period on Friday, December 23 and start again on Monday, January 9, with a scheduled completion date of March.

The next milestone in the project will see the completion of the first of three ‘up and over’ access features opposite Thornton Road. They will be completed shortly with the second, near Broadway, due in January.

Resurfacing of the promenade in the whole ‘phase one’ area from Lord Street to Happy Mount Park will be carried out in March. Design work for the rest of the wall, between Central Drive and the end of Sandylands Promenade, is also well under way.

The project to restore the wall to help improve flood defences on the seafront is funded by the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs, the Environment Agency and Lancaster City Council.

The contractor for the project is VBA, a joint venture comprising of VolkerStevin, Boskalis Westminster and Atkins Global.

The wall will withstand predicted high tides and storms for generations to come, whilst reflecting the aspirations of the town and the beauty of the Bay.

For further details visit the project website www.lancaster.gov.uk/wave-reflection-wall .