Bees creating a buzz in the Lune Valley

The Lune Valley has been a hive of activity, as a team of hard working volunteers and local wildflower experts joined forces with the Lune Valley Community Beekeepers to help improve the area for bees and other wildlife.

Since 2014, seven new pollinator patches have been created around Caton and the Crook O’ Lune, providing an important nectar network for insects.

It’s part of the ‘Wildflowers for the Meadows’ project which is delivered by local charity Yorkshire Dales Millennium Trust (YDMT) working in partnership with the Forest of Bowland Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty (AONB), thanks to funding from Lancashire Environmental Fund, Champion Bowland and Grow Wild.

The most recent addition to the Lune Valley network is a community verge alongside a well-used footpath at the Crook O’ Lune. Thanks to the efforts of a team of almost 70 volunteers from the local community, the verge now boasts an impressive range of wildflower species.

Erica Sarney of the Lune Valley Community Beekeepers said: “It was a pleasure to welcome so many enthusiastic local people to the event. Together we transformed a previously unloved and uninspiring grass verge into an area that will hopefully be full of colourful nectar-rich flowers in future years. We spent an enjoyable afternoon spreading seed and planting wildflower plug plants, including cowslips and primroses which should provide important food for pollinators next spring.”