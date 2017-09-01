BBQs or big coats? Weekend weather predictions for the North West

Weather across the North West for the weekend looks set to be a mixed bag but if you're planning a barbecue, Saturday seems to be the better day according to forecasters.

Maximum temperatures could be as high as 20 °C on Saturday with plenty of "warm sunny spells" predicted.

Although forecasters are warning to keep your umbrellas handy as a shower or two are still possible.

By Sunday however, it looks like we'll be seeing more cloudy and grey skies with rain.

A Met Office spokesman said: "On Friday it will be a generally dry night. Clear skies and light winds will give a chilly feel and there is a risk of some mist and fog forming.

"Saturday will be a generally dry and fine day with plenty of warm sunny spells and light winds. However, one or two light showers are still possible.

"Sunday however, will be cloudy and grey with rain.