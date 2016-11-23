BBC broadcaster returns to his old Lancaster school

An author, broadcaster and journalist returned to Lancaster Royal Grammar School on Saturday almost 50 years after becoming a pupil.

Tom Sutcliffe currently presents the programmes Saturday Review and Round Britain Quiz on BBC Radio 4 and helped to launch The Independent newspaper as arts editor.

His work also includes several series of A Good Read and BBC2 series Watching. He also presented Newsnight Review on BBC2.

Mr Sutcliffe presented prizes at speech day in Lancaster Town Hall. He was a pupil from 1967 to 1974 and went on to study English at Cambridge.

Tributes were paid to John Holland, a governor for 26 years and chairman from 1995 to 2011, and Lord Cecil Parkinson of Carnforth, a former pupil and governor, who both died this year.

Dr Hugh McKinney has retired after many years as vice-chairman of governors.