BBC broadcaster returns to his old Lancaster school

Tom Sutcliffe (right) meeting up with Peter Sampson, his English teacher at Lancaster Royal Grammar School. Mr Sampson is this year's president of the Old Lancastrian Club.

An author, broadcaster and journalist returned to Lancaster Royal Grammar School on Saturday almost 50 years after becoming a pupil.

Tom Sutcliffe currently presents the programmes Saturday Review and Round Britain Quiz on BBC Radio 4 and helped to launch The Independent newspaper as arts editor.

His work also includes several series of A Good Read and BBC2 series Watching. He also presented Newsnight Review on BBC2.

Mr Sutcliffe presented prizes at speech day in Lancaster Town Hall. He was a pupil from 1967 to 1974 and went on to study English at Cambridge.

Tributes were paid to John Holland, a governor for 26 years and chairman from 1995 to 2011, and Lord Cecil Parkinson of Carnforth, a former pupil and governor, who both died this year.

Dr Hugh McKinney has retired after many years as vice-chairman of governors.